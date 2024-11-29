Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.83 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 24.58 °C Light rain December 1, 2024 24.91 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 28.12 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 28.72 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 28.85 °C Broken clouds December 5, 2024 28.98 °C Overcast clouds December 6, 2024 27.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 29, 2024, is 25.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.83 °C and 28.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 26.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 202.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.