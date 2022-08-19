Mamata Banerjee asks ministers to shun cars fitted with beacons, hooters
A state minister said rules of behaviour were on Thursday discussed at the first Cabinet meeting after Banerjee reshuffled her council of ministers following former minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked her ministers to shun cars fitted with beacons and hooters as she issued dos and don’ts for them to ensure a clean image ahead of the 2023 panchayat and 2024 national polls. This comes after the arrest of two ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with separate alleged scams.
A state minister said the rules of behaviour were on Thursday discussed at the first Cabinet meeting after Banerjee reshuffled her council of ministers following former minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest. “...they have also been directed to scan files and notes carefully before signing them,” said the minister, requesting anonymity.
This comes after Chatterjee, whom the Enforcement Directorate arrested in connection with a recruitment scam in government schools, told a court he was unaware of a committee primarily responsible for the recruitment. He said he merely signed a file sent to him.
“The ministers have also been asked to maintain a low profile, visit their constituencies and stay in circuit houses. The work of Cabinet and junior ministers will soon be demarcated. She [Banerjee] warned them that becoming a minister does not mean one can do anything and that their work will be monitored,” said a second minister present at the meeting, requesting anonymity.
TMC leader Anubrata Mondol, who is known to be close to Banerjee, was arrested days after Chatterjee’s arrest. Chatterjee was dropped from the Cabinet and suspended from the party.
A third minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said dos and don’ts were primarily for the new ministers inducted on August 3. “The chief minister also pulled up a few ministers against whom she said allegations were pouring in. She asked everyone to maintain a clean image.”
In March, Banerjee issued directives asking lawmakers and block presidents to travel on motorbikes and bicycles in villages, dine with families in villages at their own expense, etc. The TMC launched an outreach programme in May, the first phase of which ended in July.
-
What's happening in Bengaluru this weekend? Details for your planner
With the festive season having kicked in, Bengaluru has a lot to offer this weekend - from devotional celebrations to art exhibitions. Children can also participate in a fancy dress programme. Farval Bengaluru: This is a farewell to Bengaluru by vocalist and music director Marie Hagen who had made this city a musical home. This is Marie's last performance before returning to Europe at the end of August.
-
Karnataka to form management panel comprising Hindus and Muslims ahead of dargah
The Karnataka government has issued an order for constituting a management committee, comprising both Hindus and Muslims to oversee religious practices at 'Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/ Peetha' in Chikkamagaluru district. The order dated July 19 is based on recommendations made by a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. The state cabinet on July 1 had accepted the recommendations made by its sub-committee.
-
Give details of gross income of husband to wife for maintenance: CIC to CPIO
In a decision that could set a new precedent in matrimonial matters where a partner is seeking alimony, the Central Information Commission on Thursday directed the Centre Public Information Officers to provide the “generic details of the net taxable income/gross income” of the husband to the wife within fifteen days. The couple is from Gujarat's Jamnagar city. The matter is related to the income tax department hence the CIC was approached by the appellant.
-
Karnataka crime watch: Abducted minor boy rescued in Belagavi, six arrested
Police in Karnataka's Belagavi rescued a minor boy who was abducted and arrested six persons in connection with the crime on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police in Belagavi took to social media to share that the incident occurred within the Sankeshwar police station limits. The kidnappers demanded a ransom, the amount of which is not yet clear.
-
CBI raids Sisodia’s residence in excise policy case, Delhi minister cries foul
A month after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the federal agency on Friday raided the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 20 other premises after registering a case. People familiar with the matter said a regular case (First Information Report) has been registered naming former excise commissioner Arav Gopi Krishna, Sisodia, among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics