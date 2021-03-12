IND USA
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too

  • Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST

The blue and white Hawaiian slippers, a common man’s footwear, that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee virtually turned into a political symbol during her long political journey, may leave her company for a few days in poll-bound Bengal.

As preparations were made for Banerjee’s release from Kolkata’s SSKM hospital, doctors advised her to wear orthopaedic slippers for a few days till her left ankle, which suffered an injury in Nandigram, the chief minister’s electoral battleground in East Midnapore district, gets healed.

A senior TMC leader, who talked to the doctors on Friday, told HT that since Banerjee’s left foot has to be kept protected by ankle-supporting braces she will not be able to wear the Hawaiian slippers or ‘chappals’ in which she has covered thousands of kilometres. In Bengali, slippers are called ‘choti.’

“Although an ardent walker, Banerjee never wore any other footwear, even during her trips abroad. I wonder how long she will listen to the advice of the doctors. The blue and white rubber chappals are part of her identity,” the TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

Political songs and slogans have been written on her chappals. The most interesting line in these slogans and songs was “Delhi jabe Hawaii choti,” (the Hawaiian chappals will go to Delhi). It became extremely popular on the eve of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was hoping to emerge on the top of all national parties.

TMC leaders used to say that Banerjee might become the prime minister. The polls results however upset their plans. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended second in the race, winning 18 of the state 42 seats. The TMC’s tally came down from 34 to 22.

Walking became Banerjee’s passion ever since her blood sugar level shot up a few years ago. She not only uses a treadmill at home every day but walks briskly during her visits to the districts. Since blue and white are her favourite colours, the chief minister does not wear slippers of any other shade. All government buildings in Bengal are painted blue and white. Common people are also offered a rebate on the tax on their properties if these are painted in these two shades.

