Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi and said the BJP government should first take action against its own IT cell which, she alleged, is spreading fake news.
She also came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre for the rise in the prices of LPG and fuel.
"Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules ?" Banerjee told a press conference here.
Banerjee alleged that the IT cell members of the saffron party are calling up people posing as TMC members and are maligning her party.
"I have asked Kolkata police to look into it," she said.
"Besides, every day LPG and fuel prices are going up and the Centre is not bothered about it. It is only interested in making false promises ahead of elections," she said.
West Bengal Assembly poll is due in April-May and BJP which made deep inroads in the politically polarised state is looking to deseat the 10-year-old TMC regime in the state.
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru recently for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the "toolkit" related to the farmer''s protest against the Centre's agri laws, police said on Sunday.
Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested by a cyber cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and the "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.
Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers'' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers'' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPIM youth wing activist dies in Bengal; party alleges police brutality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak
- Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Partha Chatterjee slams Dinesh Trivedi for leaving TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72-year-old Assam woman, others nabbed in Kolkata with drugs worth ₹17.5 cr
- Five alleged drug dealers, three of whom are based in Assam and Manipur, were arrested during the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal tea garden workers want connecting road, say won't vote if demand not met
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers continue hunger strike in Kolkata, demand equal pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to counter BJP’s Rath Yatras with ‘Didir Doot’ tableaus in poll-bound Bengal
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest all seats in crucial Bengal polls
- Other regional parties like the JMM, JD(U), the RJD, among others have also decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA
- Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP rath yatra stopped for 3rd time in Bengal’s Murshidabad
- The BJP planned five roadshows in the run-up to the assembly polls due in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Left parties call for 12-hour statewide bandh today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox