Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar urging him to halt SIR in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that BLOs have not been imparted adequate training, support and time for undertaking this mammoth exercise. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s three-page letter came against the backdrop of 2 deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state after the exercise was launched on November 4 Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, asserting that continuing the “unplanned and coercive drive” would not only endanger more lives but also jeopardise the legitimacy of the exercise.

Banerjee’s three-page letter came against the backdrop of two deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state after the exercise was launched on November 4. A third BLO was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after a cerebral attack, or stroke.

“We will examine the concerns flagged by the chief minister closely and issue a due response,” a senior Election Commission of India (ECI) official in Delhi said.

The chief minister said in the letter, “I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines. If the path is not corrected without delay, the consequences for the system, the officials and the citizens will be irreversible. This intervention is not only necessary by imperative to protect the integrity of the electoral process and our democratic framework.”

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee steps up attack over SIR after second suicide in Bengal; BJP responds

“The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one,” CM Banerjee wrote.

She said that BLOs have not been imparted adequate training, support and time for undertaking this mammoth exercise and that they were operating beyond human limits. “Instead of offering support, extending timelines or addressing systemic flaws, the office of the CEO in West Bengal has resorted to intimidation. Show-cause notices are being issued without justification,” she added.

The BJP, however, has hit back saying that Banerjee wants to stall the SIR as it would flush out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who form the base of her vote bank.

Also Read: Mamata writes to Modi to revoke decision of appointing interlocutor for Gorkha issues

“Mamata Banerjee will continue to complain and dramatise the SIR process because she knows the noose is tightening and she risks being routed in 2026. Her political survival depends on shielding a voter base created through fraudulent and illegal means. In 2026, West Bengal will elect a Chief Minister for the state, not someone who behaves as though she is the provincial leader of East Pakistan,” head of the BJP’s IT wing Amit Malviya wrote on X.

December 4 is the deadline for the SIR enumeration process announced on October 27 for nine states and three Union territories. The first draft electoral roll is due to be published on December 9. Assembly polls in West Bengal are expected to be held in March-April 2026.