Rice, dal, egg curry for ₹5, Mamata’s Maa scheme ahead of state polls
Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of ₹5 mainly to poor people. They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for ₹5. "The government will bear a subsidy of ₹15 (per plate) while people will get it at ₹5," Banerjee said. Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, the chief minister said.
"I will go and taste it one day," Banerjee said. People will get the meal on a first-come-first-serve basis.
"This is a unique idea. We had announced this scheme in the budget and managed to launch it within eight days," she said thanking officials of various departments for making it possible within such a short time.
The state government has allotted ₹1,00-crore for the scheme, said Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo. "It started on an experimental basis and there may be initial hiccups," Banerjee said.
On the first day, Maa kitchens started functioning at a few places in Kolkata and districts such as Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah.
The ruling Trinamool Congress had in September last year launched a similar initiative named -- 'Didir Rannaghar' in the state to provide meals at ₹5 to migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown.
The assembly election is due in the state in April- May.
BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak
Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
72-year-old Assam woman, others nabbed in Kolkata with drugs worth ₹17.5 cr
Five alleged drug dealers, three of whom are based in Assam and Manipur, were arrested during the operation.
TMC to counter BJP's Rath Yatras with 'Didir Doot' tableaus in poll-bound Bengal
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday.
Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest all seats in crucial Bengal polls
Other regional parties like the JMM, JD(U), the RJD, among others have also decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA
Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
BJP rath yatra stopped for 3rd time in Bengal's Murshidabad
The BJP planned five roadshows in the run-up to the assembly polls due in April-May.
