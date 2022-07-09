Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Respected Amartya Da. We all are sincerely praying for your speedy recovery,” her message on the micro-blogging site, loosely translated from Bengali, read.

শ্রদ্ধেয় অমর্ত্য দা,

আমরা সকলেই আন্তরিক ভাবে প্রার্থনা করছি, আপনি দ্রুত সুস্থ হয়ে উঠুন। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 9, 2022

Sen, who had contracted a mild form of the virus, has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan, news agency PTI reported citing a health department official.

“At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze,” the official added.

Sen is currently in India, and has been in the country since the last week of June.