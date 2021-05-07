Mamata writes to PM Modi for oxygen supply, says allocation increased for other states

In another appeal, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the supply of medical oxygen in the state. Banerjee, in the letter, requested PM Modi to issue instructions for an immediate allocation of at least 550 metric tonne per medical oxygen to the state.

Reiterating the critical situation, Banerjee said due to Covid-19 positive cases rapidly increasing in the state, the demand for oxygen has gone up to 470 metric tonne per day in the last 24 hours and is expected to increase to 550 MT in the next seven to eight days.

"However, instead of allotting the same as per the requirement of West Bengal, Govt of India has increased allocation of MO to other states from the total production in West Bengal, during the last 10 days, from 230 MT to 360 MT, keeping the allocation for West Bengal constant at 308 MT per day, despite its requirement of 550 MT per day," Banerjee said, adding that the chief secretary of the state has already taken up the matter with Union health secretary and other officials on numerous occasions.

The newly sworn chief minister mentioned that the daily production of medical oxygen in the state is 560 MT per day and requested an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT, preferably out of the total produced by the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee wrote to PM Modi requesting an adequate supply of vaccines, oxygen and essential drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

"Consumption of medical oxygen has increased rapidly from 220 MT per day to 400 MT per day now, which is likely to rise to 500 MT per day in the next 7 days. Concerned authorities may kindly be advised to allocate at least 500 MT of medical oxygen per day out of total oxygen produced in Bengal on an urgent basis to prevent any shortage," the chief minister wrote in the previous letter.

She also fired a new salvo on the BJP-led central government on Thursday for non-provision of funds for vaccines and constructing a new Parliament building with a huge budget amidst a national health crisis.