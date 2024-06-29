Man allegedly lynched in Kolkata hostel on suspicion of stealing mobile phones

The Kolkata police have arrested 14 inmates of a government-run men’s hostel in the city for allegedly killing a man inside the hostel premises on Friday accusing him of stealing mobile phones from their rooms, officials said. Police said the body has been sent for postmortem. (Representative image)

Police said they have seized six cricket bats and a stick that were allegedly used for the murder from the Udayan Hostel in central Kolkata and added that the accused were arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder.

People familiar with the matter said that the victim, Ershad Alam, used to work as a television repair mechanic in a shop in Chandni Chowk area.

“The body has been sent for postmortem. Once we get the autopsy report we would be able to ascertain the cause of death,” said a police officer.

“The hostel inmates claimed that the victim had confessed to have stolen mobile phones,” said another officer.

“He called us in the morning asking me to come to the hostel with ₹10,000,” an employee of the shop, where Alam used to work, told media.

The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital authorities said that the victim was brought in a critical state with multiple injuries.

“We tried to give him all kinds of support. He didn’t survive. He succumbed within two to three hours,” said a doctor.