 Man allegedly lynched in Kolkata hostel on suspicion of stealing mobile phones | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man allegedly lynched in Kolkata hostel on suspicion of stealing mobile phones

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Police said they have seized six cricket bats and a stick that were allegedly used for the murder from the government-run Udayan Hostel in central Kolkata

The Kolkata police have arrested 14 inmates of a government-run men’s hostel in the city for allegedly killing a man inside the hostel premises on Friday accusing him of stealing mobile phones from their rooms, officials said.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem. (Representative image)
Police said the body has been sent for postmortem. (Representative image)

Police said they have seized six cricket bats and a stick that were allegedly used for the murder from the Udayan Hostel in central Kolkata and added that the accused were arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder.

People familiar with the matter said that the victim, Ershad Alam, used to work as a television repair mechanic in a shop in Chandni Chowk area.

“The body has been sent for postmortem. Once we get the autopsy report we would be able to ascertain the cause of death,” said a police officer.

“The hostel inmates claimed that the victim had confessed to have stolen mobile phones,” said another officer.

“He called us in the morning asking me to come to the hostel with 10,000,” an employee of the shop, where Alam used to work, told media.

The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital authorities said that the victim was brought in a critical state with multiple injuries.

“We tried to give him all kinds of support. He didn’t survive. He succumbed within two to three hours,” said a doctor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Kolkata / Man allegedly lynched in Kolkata hostel on suspicion of stealing mobile phones
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On