Man dies after being thrashed by police in Kolkata; 3 personnel under scanner
A 34-year-old man died after being allegedly beaten up by the police in south Kolkata. Two policemen and a civic volunteer have been closed from duty and a probe has been initiated.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s family on Friday, Dipankar Saha was picked up from his home in Gold Green area on Sunday afternoon. He was released a few hours later, the family said.
Family members, however, claimed that Saha fell ill on Wednesday and ultimately died on Thursday when he was taken to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital. He had injury marks on his body.
“He was beaten up mercilessly as a result of which he died on Thursday night,” Arati Saha, wrote in her complaint addressed to the police commissioner and the divisional deputy commissioner.
Senior police officers, however, claimed that Saha was not beaten up and that he was in the police station for around 30 minutes.
“The CCTV footages show that he entered the police station at 10:26 pm and walked out at 10:56 pm. Preliminary post-mortem says he was suffering from liver, lung and heart diseases. It also says that the injury marks were not fatal,” said a police officer.
“My brother was a healthy man. He was beaten to death by the police. We were assured by the police that family members would be allowed to stay during the post mortem and that we could record it on video. But when we reached the morgue we were not allowed to enter,” Rajib Saha, the victim’s brother said.
On Saturday three personnel - Sergeant Amitava Tamang, Constable Taimur Ali and civic volunteer Aftab Mondol – were closed from duty.
The BJP on Saturday staged a protest outside the Golf Green police station demanding a detailed investigation.
“We want a thorough investigation and justice. Closing three personnel is not enough. A man has been beaten to death by the police. Who was behind the death? Why was he not arrested?” questioned Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.
Pune university chowk flyover delayed due to monsoon
The monsoon has caused a slight setback to the ambitious, two-level integrated flyover at University chowk to be developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The integrated flyover at University chowk is part of the proposed 23km elevated third metro line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar that will connect the information technology hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.
5 run away from Kalwa Madrassa to escape corporal punishment, detained
Five students who ran away from a Madrassa in Kalwa, Thane, on August 1 to escape from two teachers, who they claimed used corporal punishment, were detained by the Dombivli GRP officials. As per the Dombivli GRP officials, the students ran away from the Madrassa and boarded a local train from Kalwa and further had plans to board a train to Bihar, their native place from Kalyan railway station.
Allahabad high court sets aside conviction under SC/ST Act
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has set aside the conviction of four persons under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, stating that just the fact that the first informant and the injured belonged to the schedule caste community does not constitute an offence under the SC/ST Act. The court set aside conviction of appellants Ram Sanjeevan Yadav, Ram Surat, Kundan Badhai and one Gaya under the SC/ST Act.
Uttar Pradesh logs 902 new Covid cases, 81 of them in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh reported 902 new Covid-19 cases, including 81 in Lucknow, on Saturday while the total number of tests done in the state so far crossed the 12-crore mark. Among the new Covid cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 158, Ghaziabad, Meerut 80, Prayagraj 40 and Varanasi 44. Forty-nine of the new Covid patients in Lucknow were male. Over 900 new Covid cases in a day were last reported in the second week of February.
Legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal says age, gender have nothing to do with achieving goals
Every human being, regardless of age, can achieve anything, said Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer the world's highest summit Mount Everest. She was delivering a motivational talk at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Bachendri Pal, 68, recently led a 10-member team of women aged above 50 on a five-month long expedition from the eastern to the western Himalayas. “Women should never consider themselves weak,” she said.
