Minister joins protest over release of Bilkis rape convicts, says Mamata’s orders
West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said TMC chief Mamata Banerjee directed them to start a protest against violence against women in BJP-ruled states
KOLKATA: Upping its ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) women’s wing launched a two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest the release of convicts in Gujarat’s Bilkis Bano gang rape case of 2002.
“Party supremo Mamata Banerjee has directed us to start a protest against the violence against women in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and the atrocities which village women are suffering at the hands of central security forces posted along the international border,” said West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who participated in the demonstration.
The 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case were released last month by the BJP government in Gujarat on the country’s 75th Independence Day. Also in the last week of August, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her five-year-old daughter by two BSF personnel after they were intercepted by security personnel while trying to illegally cross the Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal.
“The law says that convicts in cases related to rape and trafficking cannot be considered for release under remission policy. We are shocked. How can they release all the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case? It is shameful and unacceptable,” said Shashi Panja, senior TMC leader and state industry minister.
The TMC is also planning to move a resolution in the upcoming session of the state assembly over the alleged misuse of central agencies for political vendetta in the name of investigation.
“A decision on bringing a resolution in the session is likely to be taken soon,” said a TMC leader.
The extended monsoon session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.
The protests come at a time the TMC has been on the back foot after two of its heavyweight leaders, Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondol, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in two cases.
“The TMC has been unmasked and now the people are calling the party leaders chor. The TMC is trying to divert the attention,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
