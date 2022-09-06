Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Minister joins protest over release of Bilkis rape convicts, says Mamata’s orders

Minister joins protest over release of Bilkis rape convicts, says Mamata’s orders

kolkata news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:51 PM IST

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said TMC chief Mamata Banerjee directed them to start a protest against violence against women in BJP-ruled states

West Bengal ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja with TMC MP Mala Roy, and Mahila Trinamool Congress members stage a 48-hour-long 'dharna' to protest against the central government in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)
West Bengal ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja with TMC MP Mala Roy, and Mahila Trinamool Congress members stage a 48-hour-long 'dharna' to protest against the central government in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: Upping its ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) women’s wing launched a two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest the release of convicts in Gujarat’s Bilkis Bano gang rape case of 2002.

“Party supremo Mamata Banerjee has directed us to start a protest against the violence against women in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and the atrocities which village women are suffering at the hands of central security forces posted along the international border,” said West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who participated in the demonstration.

The 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case were released last month by the BJP government in Gujarat on the country’s 75th Independence Day. Also in the last week of August, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her five-year-old daughter by two BSF personnel after they were intercepted by security personnel while trying to illegally cross the Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal.

“The law says that convicts in cases related to rape and trafficking cannot be considered for release under remission policy. We are shocked. How can they release all the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case? It is shameful and unacceptable,” said Shashi Panja, senior TMC leader and state industry minister.

The TMC is also planning to move a resolution in the upcoming session of the state assembly over the alleged misuse of central agencies for political vendetta in the name of investigation.

“A decision on bringing a resolution in the session is likely to be taken soon,” said a TMC leader.

The extended monsoon session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.

The protests come at a time the TMC has been on the back foot after two of its heavyweight leaders, Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondol, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in two cases.

“The TMC has been unmasked and now the people are calling the party leaders chor. The TMC is trying to divert the attention,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years. (File image)

    Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

    In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.

  • The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (HT File Photo)

    Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

    The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

  • In the suicide note, the man admitted to killing his mother and mentioned his depression.

    Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note

    The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

  • Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. (HT PHOTO )

    Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns

    Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.

  • Large parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged due to incessant rains. (Basavaraj Bommai (Facebook))

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out