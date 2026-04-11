Modi, Shah attack TMC over women’s safety, corruption in Bengal; Mamata hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, on a mega campaign trail in West Bengal on Saturday, targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over issues of citizenship, women’s safety, corruption and governance, while chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation and attempting to influence the electoral process. PM Modi targeted Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal (ANI) PM Modi, targeting the Banerjee-led government, said that the work of granting citizenship to refugees in the state would be expedited if the BJP comes to power. Addressing an election rally at Katwa in East Burdwan, the first of his three rallies during the day, he said, “I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua community, Namashudra community and all such refugee families. They are here because of the mercy of any TMC leader. You are under the protection of the Indian Constitution. Modi brought the CAA so the all refugees may get the guarantee of the Constitution. As soon as the BJP forms the government, the work of granting citizenship to refugee families under CAA will be expedited.” Also read: EC issues ultimatum to Trinamool Congress ahead of Bengal polls: 'This time, elections will be...'

Addressing an election rally at Katwa in East Burdwan, the first of his three rallies during the day, he said, “I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua community, Namashudra community and all such refugee families... (narendramodi.in)

“During the BJP regime women and girls would be able to roam freely anywhere anytime. BJP government means assurance for safety of women. This is the prime difference between a BJP-government and the ruthless TMC-government,” he added. Modi also said that along the BJP’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” slogan, an additional slogan would be applicable for Bengal: “Lootero aur Atyachariyo ka hisab hoga”. Also read: Has SIR altered West Bengal’s electoral map ahead of assembly elections? “The TMC has gone into a panic mode and that why the party was spreading lies that the BJP would stop every scheme if it comes to power. The truth is BJP won’t stop anything except for TMC’s corruption and loot,” he said. “In Kerala the situation is such that the LDF and UDF are not even claiming that they would win. They can see their defeat. In Bengal the BJP is moving towards victory,” he added. Around 150 km west at Onda in Bankura district, Union home minister Shah tore into the TMC government over the same issues, saying that the BJP, after coming to power in West Bengal, will end the TMC’s “syndicate raj”.

Around 150 km west at Onda in Bankura district, Union home minister Shah tore into the TMC government. (@AmitShah)

“More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in poll-related violence. TMC goons think that nothing would happen to them. Those who have harassed BJP workers, their accounts would be equalled after the BJP comes to power. On the polling day the TMC goons should stay home,” Shah said. “The TMC government has driven out 7,000 industries as a result of which unemployment has risen,” he added. CM Banerjee counter attacked the BJP over the deletion of names after SIR. Also read: ‘What if Modiji loses Bengal elections even after taking over all institutions’: Kejriwal targets PM

Speaking at an election rally in Jhargram, chief minister Mamata Banerjee counter attacked the BJP over the deletion of names after SIR. (@AITCofficial)