Kolkata, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said Mamata Banerjee was like her "younger sister", but wondered whether the West Bengal chief minister was "upset" as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her during her visit to north Bengal. Murmu calls Mamata younger sister, seeks reasons for venue shift of tribal meet in North Bengal

Murmu made the remarks while addressing a gathering of tribals at Bidhannagar near Siliguri after attending a programme at Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport earlier during the day.

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I do not know whether she is upset. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.

She also questioned the change of venue for the tribal community's annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where the turnout was reportedly low.

"Had the programme been held there , it would have been better. There is ample space there, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today's programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to come here. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here," Murmu said.

Murmu had been invited to the annual programme of the tribal community, which was originally scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Siliguri.

However, citing security and other logistical reasons, authorities shifted the venue to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, officials said.

When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a handful of people were present. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the only representative present at the airport to receive her.

According to protocol, the chief minister or a minister of the state government is usually present to receive the President.

In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in for the second day in a row against the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

