Bharatiya Janata Party national president (BJP) JP Nadda, while flagging off the first Parivartan Rath Yatra on Saturday, upped the ante against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public rally in poll-bound West Bengal.

“The Parivartan Yatra starts from here. It is not just the parivartan (transformation) of the government but the parivartan of thinking. Mamata Banerjee came to power a decade ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (mother, people and soil) but down the line, the mother was looted, the people weren’t protected and the soil was disrespected,” he added.

The BJP would be organising four more Rath Yatras in the next few days. The last one is likely to be flagged by Union home minister Amit Shah. It would end in Kolkata where PM Modi is likely to address a rally in March. Each yatra would run for at least 20–25 days and together they would cover all 294 assembly constituencies in February and March.

“Why is she so much against Jai Shri Ram? This shows that they keep politics above culture. They won’t protect the culture. Because of vote bank politics, they won’t also let down their conscience,” Nadda said.

In December, Nadda’s convoy was attacked near Diamond Harbour, the parliamentary constituency of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the chief minister’s nephew.

The prime minister would be visiting West Bengal for a little more than three hours to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of some infrastructure projects at Haldia. He is also scheduled to address a public rally in Haldia before attending the program.

BJP leaders said that even though PM Modi had come to West Bengal on January 23, he didn't address any public rally to bolster the BJP's campaign ahead of the polls.

Nadda sharpened his attack saying, “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal.”

Just after his convoy was attacked, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had indulged in name-calling by mocking the name of the BJP president as "Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda".

“Mamata won’t be able to tackle the culture of Bengal which belongs to icons like Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rabindranath Tagore, among others. The BJP will protect the culture of Bengal. The way you added adjectives before my name, it only speaks of your culture,” he added.

The BJP chief also attacked the TMC supremo saying that all these years the state government had almost forgotten Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.





“Today you are remembering him (Netaji) because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered him,” he added.

The TMC lashed back saying that local BJP leaders are misleading Nadda and that he is raising all wild allegations.

“The TMC would hold a public rally at Nabadwip on Sunday. Every allegation would be countered. The crowd which was seen at Nadda’s rath yatra is usually seen at a block level meeting of the TMC,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

Nadda also attacked the TMC saying, “Mamata stood as a barrier and deprived people from getting benefits of the Ayushman Bharat and the people of Bengal. Now Mamata will go and the people will get the direct benefits of Ayushman Bharat.”