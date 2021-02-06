Nadda sharpens attacks on TMC ahead of PM Modi's 1st rally in poll-bound Bengal
- “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal,” Nadda said.
Bharatiya Janata Party national president (BJP) JP Nadda, while flagging off the first Parivartan Rath Yatra on Saturday, upped the ante against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public rally in poll-bound West Bengal.
“The Parivartan Yatra starts from here. It is not just the parivartan (transformation) of the government but the parivartan of thinking. Mamata Banerjee came to power a decade ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (mother, people and soil) but down the line, the mother was looted, the people weren’t protected and the soil was disrespected,” he added.
The BJP would be organising four more Rath Yatras in the next few days. The last one is likely to be flagged by Union home minister Amit Shah. It would end in Kolkata where PM Modi is likely to address a rally in March. Each yatra would run for at least 20–25 days and together they would cover all 294 assembly constituencies in February and March.
“Why is she so much against Jai Shri Ram? This shows that they keep politics above culture. They won’t protect the culture. Because of vote bank politics, they won’t also let down their conscience,” Nadda said.
Also read: ‘To uphold law’ - Centre defends power cut at farmers’ protest sites
In December, Nadda’s convoy was attacked near Diamond Harbour, the parliamentary constituency of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the chief minister’s nephew.
The prime minister would be visiting West Bengal for a little more than three hours to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of some infrastructure projects at Haldia. He is also scheduled to address a public rally in Haldia before attending the program.
BJP leaders said that even though PM Modi had come to West Bengal on January 23, he didn't address any public rally to bolster the BJP's campaign ahead of the polls.
Nadda sharpened his attack saying, “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal.”
Just after his convoy was attacked, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had indulged in name-calling by mocking the name of the BJP president as "Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda".
“Mamata won’t be able to tackle the culture of Bengal which belongs to icons like Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rabindranath Tagore, among others. The BJP will protect the culture of Bengal. The way you added adjectives before my name, it only speaks of your culture,” he added.
The BJP chief also attacked the TMC supremo saying that all these years the state government had almost forgotten Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
“Today you are remembering him (Netaji) because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered him,” he added.
The TMC lashed back saying that local BJP leaders are misleading Nadda and that he is raising all wild allegations.
“The TMC would hold a public rally at Nabadwip on Sunday. Every allegation would be countered. The crowd which was seen at Nadda’s rath yatra is usually seen at a block level meeting of the TMC,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.
Nadda also attacked the TMC saying, “Mamata stood as a barrier and deprived people from getting benefits of the Ayushman Bharat and the people of Bengal. Now Mamata will go and the people will get the direct benefits of Ayushman Bharat.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda sharpens attacks on TMC ahead of PM Modi's 1st rally in poll-bound Bengal
- “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal,” Nadda said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections
- TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones in Kolkata and asked party councillors if they needed any support from his team or the leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda’s Bengal ‘rath yatra’ may run into TMC’s motorcycle rally; traffic chaos
- A district police official said, “With so many people travelling from across Nadia and possibly adjoining districts to take part in these programmes, movement of traffic may be hit.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee showers SOPs in budget ahead of crucial assembly polls
- The list included generating 1.5 crore new employment opportunities, hiking farmer’s aid, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to present budget today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to dedicate projects worth about ₹4,700 crore in Bengal ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP did nothing for tea garden workers despite MPs from north Bengal': CM
- This comes a day after the Centre, in its Union budget, announced a package of ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal to reopen schools from Feb 12. All you need to know
- The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag
- While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC suffers another blow as two-time MLA Dipak Haldar calls it quits
- Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP plans to organise five mega rath yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox