Narada sting: Calcutta HC to hear bail plea of four arrested leaders today

The Calcutta high court on Friday is likely to hear the bail plea of the four politicians, including two ministers of the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet, who were arrested by the CBI on Monday in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case.

The court was scheduled to take up the case on Thursday but the first division bench didn’t assemble on the day. “The matter is likely to be heard today,” said an advocate who is also a TMC leader.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Arijit Banerjee had heard the bail pleas of the arrested leaders on Wednesday for around two hours and chose to . The hearing, however, didn’t end and the court had decided to hear it again on Thursday.

The two Cabinet ministers, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee who were arrested by the CBI on Monday have already spent four nights in judicial custody. Their interim bail, granted by a special CBI court on Monday, was later stayed by the Calcutta high court.

While the CBI had opposed the bail of the leaders on the ground that they were influential persons and could influence the witnesses and investigation, the agency also sought transfer of the trial of the case. The advocates appearing for the leaders, however, told the court that all the accused were in hospital and won’t be able to flee.

The four politicians have been in hospital since Tuesday after complaining of illness. While Hakim is admitted in the hospital of Presidency Correctional Home, the rest were admitted in the state-run SSKM hospital. The hospital authorities have set up a medical board to treat them.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Siddharth Luthra and Kalyan Banerjee, who also happens to be a TMC MP, would be pleading for the arrested leaders. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would appear for the CBI.