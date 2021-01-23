IND USA
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Netaji would have been proud to see India's export of Covid vaccine': PM Modi
PM Modi at Victoria Memorial(ANI photo)

kolkata news

'Netaji would have been proud to see India's export of Covid vaccine': PM Modi

State chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would have been proud of India's self-reliance and pleased to see it exporting coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine to other nations.

Addressing a gathering at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, which the Centre said would be celebrated as 'Parakram Divas' every year, the PM said, "A self-reliant West Bengal will lead to a self-reliant India."

Also Read | 'Why no memorial for Netaji?': Mamata Banerjee asks Centre ahead of PM visit

State chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the event. The CM, however, refused to speak at the event as she felt 'insulted'.

"This is not a party programme. This is an event of the government. All political parties and people are part of this event. The government should have some dignity. Don't insult me after calling me here. I refuse to speak at this event in protest. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla," Banerjee said.

Also Read: 'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event

Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated a permanent museum dedicated to Netaji and CM Banerjee held a massive procession to pay tribute to the freedom fighter.

Addressing the rally, which was held hours before PM landed in Kolkata, Banerjee reiterated her demand that January 23 be declared a national holiday. She also said that a monument dedicated to Netaji, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat.


