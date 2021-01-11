'No difference!' Mamata Banerjee compares BJP with Donald Trump’s followers

The Bharatiya Janata Party will behave in a similar fashion like that of US President Donald Trump’s followers the day they lose the elections, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

“Haven’t you seen them? Trump keeps on insisting that he has won despite losing. Similarly, BJP will say 'hum jeeta hai, hum jeeta hai (We have won, we have won)', when they will lose. There is no difference,” said Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Nadia district.

Thousands of protesters supporting US President Donald Trump breached the security of the US capitol late on Wednesday night as the Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Attacking the BJP over the three contentious farm bills, Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders have staged lunch with farmer’s family in rural Bengal after arriving in chartered flights. They feasted on dishes prepared in five-star hotels and drank costly branded mineral water, she said while asserting that she always consumes locally bottled drinking water.

“Where were you when farmers protest in Haryana? They are protesting for the last one month under the sun and rain. Some have died in the cold. You have shot people, attacked them with lathis and gas but justice hasn’t been delivered”

"Life is not so easy my brother. If you want to meet success you will have to hit the roads. But there is not a speck of dirt on your clothes," she said.

Also read: 'Centre to bear expenses for phase 1 of Covid vaccination' - PM Modi

She tagged the BJP as a junk party and christened it as the 'Bharatiya Junk Party', saying that corrupt politicians, who want to save themselves from central investigation agencies, defect to the BJP.

“In the entire country, they (BJP) are somewhat afraid of me because they know very well that I cannot be purchased. I would stand in front of the barrel, but I won’t allow them to sell Bengal,” Banerjee said, as she upped her ante against the centre’s privatization and disinvestment policy.

The BJP however stung back saying that the tone in which the chief minister has been speaking indicates that she has become bewildered and disappointed.

“Her party’s leaders and old-timers are abandoning her. On the other hand, people are coming to attend BJP rallies in large numbers. She is not able to take this. Hence she is sometimes making some contradictory statements. It is better not to reach to her comments,” said Dilip Ghosh, head of BJP’s Bengal unit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON