Partha Chatterjee slams Dinesh Trivedi for leaving TMC
Taking a veiled dig at latest rebel Dinesh Trivedi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Sunday that even swimmers fail to stay underwater if they are feeling suffocated.
"How come (Trivedi) stayed so long if (he) was feeling suffocated? Even swimmers also fail to do so," said Chatterjee while addressing a press conference here.
"He has chosen to resign on the floor of Rajya Sabha. Whether it is a correct process or not, the party functionaries of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have taken up the issue and they will see to it that if it. If it is not done in accordance with the law then we will say it is not done in accordance with the law," he added.
Amid election fervour in the state, the latest stroke to AITC came from Dinesh Trivedi, a senior MP in Rajya Sabha, after he announced his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament citing "suffocation" with the functioning as the reason behind it.
At the time when the old guards are leaving TMC's ship, the party inducted new troops from opponent BJP's West Bengal SC Morcha.
BJP West Bengal SC Morcha Vice President Dipak Roy and party member Subrata Roy were inducted in TMC in presence of Chatterjee today.
West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state is coming to an end on May 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Partha Chatterjee slams Dinesh Trivedi for leaving TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal tea garden workers want connecting road, say won't vote if demand not met
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers continue hunger strike in Kolkata, demand equal pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to counter BJP’s Rath Yatras with ‘Didir Doot’ tableaus in poll-bound Bengal
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest all seats in crucial Bengal polls
- Other regional parties like the JMM, JD(U), the RJD, among others have also decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA
- Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP rath yatra stopped for 3rd time in Bengal’s Murshidabad
- The BJP planned five roadshows in the run-up to the assembly polls due in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Left parties call for 12-hour statewide bandh today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi govt should resign if BJP fails to prove TMC siphoned off central funds
- "It is not Modi's money. It is sent by one government to another. Then you should not collect taxes from the state and there will be no need to give it back. If you cannot prove the allegation, you will have to resign," Mamata Banerjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left-Cong activists clash with police during march over jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six from Bengal, including 2 brothers, missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv
- At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you want to remove BJP...: Mamata Banerjee rushes to consolidate Muslim votes
- According to surveys done by the TMC and the BJP, swing in Muslim votes can influence poll-results in as many as 120 assembly seats in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC disposes of plea for probe by CBI into alleged suicide of BJP leader in WB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox