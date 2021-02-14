Partha Chatterjee slams Dinesh Trivedi for leaving TMC

Taking a veiled dig at latest rebel Dinesh Trivedi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Sunday that even swimmers fail to stay underwater if they are feeling suffocated.

"How come (Trivedi) stayed so long if (he) was feeling suffocated? Even swimmers also fail to do so," said Chatterjee while addressing a press conference here.

"He has chosen to resign on the floor of Rajya Sabha. Whether it is a correct process or not, the party functionaries of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have taken up the issue and they will see to it that if it. If it is not done in accordance with the law then we will say it is not done in accordance with the law," he added.

Amid election fervour in the state, the latest stroke to AITC came from Dinesh Trivedi, a senior MP in Rajya Sabha, after he announced his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament citing "suffocation" with the functioning as the reason behind it.

At the time when the old guards are leaving TMC's ship, the party inducted new troops from opponent BJP's West Bengal SC Morcha.

BJP West Bengal SC Morcha Vice President Dipak Roy and party member Subrata Roy were inducted in TMC in presence of Chatterjee today.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state is coming to an end on May 30.