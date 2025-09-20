Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

PhD research scholar found dead at IIT Kharagpur

ByJoydeep Thakur
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 10:58 pm IST

This is the sixth students’ death in IIT Kharagpur this year. At least five of them allegedly died by suicide

Kolkata: A first year PhD research scholar was found dead in his room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kharagpur in West Bengal on Saturday afternoon.

A series of measures were introduced by the IIT authorities to prevent students’ death by suicides in the campus. (Representational image)(Representative/Shutterstock)
The mechanical engineering student was a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. His family members were informed by the IIT authorities.

He was found dead in his room at the BR Ambedkar Hall of Residence on Saturday afternoon.

People familiar with the matter said that his father alerted the authorities after he failed to contact him over phone. His room was found to be locked from inside.

“The institute’s security response team, medical team and administrative officials rushed to the hostel. The police were also informed. His family was informed promptly,” said a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur.

This is the sixth students’ death in IIT Kharagpur this year. While at least five students allegedly died by suicide, one was choked to death while taking a pill.

A series of measures were introduced by the IIT authorities to prevent students’ death by suicides in the campus.

“Through initiatives such as the Board of Hope and the creation of a Dean of Student Well-being, we remain committed to building a compassionate ecosystem that listens, supports and uplifts every member of our community,” Suman Chakraborty, director of IIT Kharagpur said in a statement.

