PhD research scholar found dead at IIT Kharagpur

Kolkata: A first year PhD research scholar was found dead in his room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kharagpur in West Bengal on Saturday afternoon.

The mechanical engineering student was a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. His family members were informed by the IIT authorities.

He was found dead in his room at the BR Ambedkar Hall of Residence on Saturday afternoon.

People familiar with the matter said that his father alerted the authorities after he failed to contact him over phone. His room was found to be locked from inside.

“The institute’s security response team, medical team and administrative officials rushed to the hostel. The police were also informed. His family was informed promptly,” said a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur.

This is the sixth students’ death in IIT Kharagpur this year. While at least five students allegedly died by suicide, one was choked to death while taking a pill.

“Through initiatives such as the Board of Hope and the creation of a Dean of Student Well-being, we remain committed to building a compassionate ecosystem that listens, supports and uplifts every member of our community,” Suman Chakraborty, director of IIT Kharagpur said in a statement.