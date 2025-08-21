PM Modi to inaugurate new Kolkata metro lines on Aug 22: Know routes, fares

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on Friday, August 22, to inaugurate several projects, including metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata. The new Kolkata metro routes will connect some of Kolkata’s busiest areas, cutting travel time notably,(X/@metrorailwaykol)

PM Modi will also be visiting Bihar on Friday to launch several developmental projects and lay the foundation stone of some.

Kolkata metro projects

PM Modi to take metro ride: Prime Minister will flag off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata at around 4:15 pm and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back, according to a Press India Bureau (PIB) release.

About the new Kolkata metro network: The 13.61 km-long newly constructed network comprises metro services that will stretch from Naopara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah–Esplanade and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.

PM Modi will flag off the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road and through video conferencing, he will also flag off the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.

New subway: PM Modi will inaugurate a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station as well.

Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar: This metro service is expected to improve the access to the airport.

Sealdah–Esplanade: This metro service will reduce the travel time between the two points from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes, according to the PIB release.

Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay: This metro section is expected to play a enhance connectivity with the IT hub.

Ticket prices: These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata’s busiest areas, reducing travel time and benefiting lakhs of daily commuters. According to reports, fares on these metro networks begin at ₹5 and are capped at ₹70, with a distance-based structure across corridors.

Additionally, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 7.2 km long six-lane elevated Kona Expressway worth over ₹1,200 crore. It will enhance connectivity between Howrah, surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, saving hours of travel time, the PIB release.