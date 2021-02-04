PM to dedicate projects worth about ₹4,700 crore in Bengal ahead of polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate four projects worth around ₹4,700 crore in oil, gas and infrastructure sectors at Haldia during his visit to West Bengal on February 7, an official said on Thursday.
The projects are those of PSUs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and NHAI.
IOC director (marketing), Gurmeet Singh said the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the second catalytic dewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the PSU which will also serve as an import substitution project.
Singh said the cost of the unit will be around ₹1019 crore and the proposed date of completion is April 2023. It will save foreign exchange of $185 million with reduced imports.
He said the dewaxing unit will produce base oil which is mostly imported.
BPCL director (marketing), Arun Singh told reporters that a new LPG terminal at Haldia will be inaugurated by the prime minister to meet the growing demand of the eastern region.
The terminal has been built at a cost of ₹1,100 crore and the nameplate capacity of the project is one million tonne per annum.
On that day Modi will dedicate the 347-km-long Dobhi- Durgapur pipeline, which is a part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, ES Ranganathan, director (marketing) of GAIL said.
He said the pipeline aims to provide natural gas to Sindri fertiliser plant and Matix fertiliser plant at Durgapur, besides to the city gas distribution projects in major towns of West Bengal.
RP Singh, the chief general manager of NHAI, said that the prime miniter will dedicate a ₹190 crore road over bridge-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia for seamless traffic movement at Haldia port gate.
West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras
Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1
RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
'BJP did nothing for tea garden workers despite MPs from north Bengal': CM
- This comes a day after the Centre, in its Union budget, announced a package of ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam.
West Bengal to reopen schools from Feb 12. All you need to know
- The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag
- While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
TMC suffers another blow as two-time MLA Dipak Haldar calls it quits
- Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
BJP plans to organise five mega rath yatras in poll-bound Bengal
BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra
Mamata will be left alone by election time, says Shah
Bengal kids mistake crude bomb for ball, suffer injuries in explosion
- While one of the victims, a boy, sustained minor injuries, two girls were admitted to a hospital with splinter injuries.
Illegal pistols, rifles seized in Kolkata and Malda in poll-bound Bengal
- Six improvised 9 mm pistols, 12 magazines and some ammunition were seized from the duo.
With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane
- Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital.
Amit Shah’s two-day Bengal tour postponed in wake of explosion in Delhi
- A senior BJP leader said that the decision was taken after an explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
Bengal IPS officer who arrested BJP workers for 'goli maaro' slogan quits
- His wife had the ruling Trinamool Congress in November 2020.
