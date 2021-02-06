IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
kolkata news

Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections

  • TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones in Kolkata and asked party councillors if they needed any support from his team or the leadership.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST

The Swasthya Sathi health insurance policy and other social welfare schemes of the Bengal government will help the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sail through the coming assembly election as long as its leaders stay focused and united, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist Prashant Kishor told the party’s Kolkata civic body councillors on Friday evening.

Some of those who attended the meeting, held behind the closed doors of a south Kolkata auditorium, told HT that Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones and asked if anyone needed any support from his team or the leadership.

There are 144 civic administration wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Of these, 125 are controlled by the TMC. There are two Lok Sabha constituencies and 11 assembly seats in Kolkata and all were won by the ruling party in the last elections.

Debasish Kumar, the TMC’s Kolkata district president and a member of the mayor-in-council of the KMC and Firhad Hakim, the city’s outgoing mayor and urban development minister, told the councillors to be vigilant about campaign strategies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said a TMC councillor who did not want to be named.

Also Read: Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections

“We were asked to be careful about what we say in public. The leadership does not want any sign of dissent to surface,” said the councillor from south Kolkata.

Though the BJP could not win in Kolkata in the Lok Sabha poll in 2019, when it bagged 18 of the state’s 42 seats, the TMC lost votes in several civic wards in the city. One of these wards is in the Bhawanipore assembly segment won by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Though BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose, a grandnephew of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose lost the contest, he was ahead in one ward.

The BJP has made Kolkata’s former mayor Sovan Chatterjee its election observer for the Kolkata zone. Chatterjee, who was once one of Banerjee’s closest aides, joined the BJP in August 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjeee poll strategist prashant kishor bengal bjp unit
app
Close
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
kolkata news

Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones in Kolkata and asked party councillors if they needed any support from his team or the leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
kolkata news

Nadda’s Bengal ‘rath yatra’ may run into TMC’s motorcycle rally; traffic chaos

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • A district police official said, “With so many people travelling from across Nadia and possibly adjoining districts to take part in these programmes, movement of traffic may be hit.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Alipurduar on Wednesday(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Alipurduar on Wednesday(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee showers SOPs in budget ahead of crucial assembly polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The list included generating 1.5 crore new employment opportunities, hiking farmer’s aid, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
kolkata news

BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to present budget today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
This will be the last budget presentation during the second term of the Trinamool Congress government. Assembly elections could be held in March – April this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
kolkata news

PM to dedicate projects worth about 4,700 crore in Bengal ahead of polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The projects are those of PSUs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and NHAI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in the poll- bound West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
kolkata news

Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The three centres -- state-run SSKM hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Kolkata Medical College and Hospital - would be administering the vaccines to health and civic workers, after they sign a consent form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With CM Banerjee trying to consolidate anti-Bharatiya Janata Party votes, top parties from the Hindi heartland have geared up to enter the race.(PTI)
With CM Banerjee trying to consolidate anti-Bharatiya Janata Party votes, top parties from the Hindi heartland have geared up to enter the race.(PTI)
kolkata news

RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:20 AM IST
RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday, Rajak said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)
File photo: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

'BJP did nothing for tea garden workers despite MPs from north Bengal': CM

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • This comes a day after the Centre, in its Union budget, announced a package of 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrangements have to be made for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas (PTI)
Arrangements have to be made for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal to reopen schools from Feb 12. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee during BJP's roadshow in Kolkata, Tuesday, (PTI)
Kolkata: BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee during BJP's roadshow in Kolkata, Tuesday, (PTI)
kolkata news

Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MLA Dipak Haldar.(ANI)
TMC MLA Dipak Haldar.(ANI)
kolkata news

TMC suffers another blow as two-time MLA Dipak Haldar calls it quits

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:25 AM IST
  • Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. Each yatra will run for at least 20-25 days and together cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. Each yatra will run for at least 20-25 days and together cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

BJP plans to organise five mega rath yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Top BJP leaders in the state said that the party’s national president JP Nadda is expected to launch the first rath yatra on February 6. All five rath yatras have been named parivartan yatras
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.(HT file photo. Representative image)
kolkata news

BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 PM IST
BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, in a letter to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the saffron camp, beginning February, intends to take out five rallies, as part of the 'rath yatra', crisscrossing the entire state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP