Probe into Bengal student leader’s death unsatisfactory, Calcutta HC told
Kolkata: The probe of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan is unsatisfactory and should be handed over to another agency, the Calcutta high court was told on Monday.
The court has directed against making public the report and said it can be shared only with lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. It took cognisance of the case on February 21 on Bhattacharya’s petition two days after Khan fell to death from the second floor of his home in Bengal’s Howrah district.
The SIT submitted an 82-page interim report to the court in a sealed envelope on April 19.
The court separately rejected a petition of Khan’s father, Salem Khan, for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged murder on February 24. It directed the family to cooperate with the SIT and allow it to exhume Anis Khan’s body for a second post-mortem.
Bhattacharya on Monday told a single-judge bench of justice Rajasekhar Mantha the SIT made no significant progress in two months. He added an effort was being made to prove Anis Khan died by suicide.
Justice Mantha asked Bhattacharya to file an affidavit within a week explaining why SIT’s probe is unsatisfactory.
Anis Khan’s family has said three men dressed like civic police volunteers threw him off the second floor of their home. They added a fourth person in police uniform and carrying a rifle accompanied the three.
Anis Khan, 27, a former student at Kolkata’s Aliah University, led many agitations. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on February 21 formed the SIT amid state-wide protests.
On February 23, home guard Kashinath Bera and civic police volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya were arrested. They have alleged they have been made scapegoats. Debabrata Chakraborty, the in charge of the local police station, was sent on leave for an indefinite period before SIT questioned him.
Salem Khan failed to identify Bera and Bhattacharya during a test identification parade saying he did not see the faces of the three men who allegedly killed his son. He said he only saw the face of the fourth man who stood with him at the entrance to their house.
Anis Khan’s brother, Sabir Khan, said the student leader had sought police protection because he feared an attack. “Why would he commit suicide? Did the policemen come to our house on February 19 and rush to the roof to oversee his suicide? The SIT is suppressing facts.”
-
Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot
A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area. At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours. There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.
-
Bengal teen who set herself ablaze succumbs
A 15-year-old girl who had set herself on fire on April 14 at Maynaguri in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district following threats from a man who allegedly tried to rape her in February, died in hospital early on Monday morning, police said. The Class 8 student escaped the alleged rape attempt on February 28. The main accused, Ajay Roy said the family began facing threats after lodging a police complaint in March.
-
Delhiwale: Piecing Tolstoy in times of war
This is a unique statue dedicated to Tolstoy's in Delhi. In Delhi, as is elsewhere, Tolstoy lies too far removed from the present. In these times of conflict, when one hopes for peace, it is a suitable time to read Tolstoy's 'War and Peace'. To understand the logic of having Tolstoy's statue in the city of Ghalib, one might as well look back to the recent past. Maxim Gorky's novel 'Mother' attained cult status.
-
SC agrees to hear pleas by Chintels residents
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by 188 residents of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso where six floors of a tower collapsed on February 10, causing two deaths and sparking fears among residents about the structural safety of the condominium's other buildings.
-
Delhi schools enforce SOPs ahead of exam season
Three days after the Delhi government issued Covid guidelines for educational institutes, schools across the national capital said they have started enforcing the standard operations procedures as they gear up for the Central Board of Secondary Education Term-2 board exams that begin on Tuesday. Veena Goel, principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura, said the school has discontinued physical assemblies and was holding assemblies through the school's public announcement system or in the hybrid mode.
