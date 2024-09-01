Protest over RG Kar rape-murder continues; Cops attacked in North 24 Parganas

Protests broke out in north Kolkata on Saturday morning after a civic police volunteer allegedly in an inebriate state almost crashed into a group of students protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. A protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)

Allegations also surfaced that even though a traffic sergeant was present at the spot he allowed the accused to flee. Later the protestors lodged a complaint against the two. The students also blocked the BT Road near Sinthee crossing for nearly five hours.

Meanwhile, a police team from Hasnabad police station was attacked when they went to arrest a rape accused in North 24 Parganas district. Nine policemen were injured. Two persons were arrested.

“We were protesting over the RG Kar incident, painting the road and drawing posters while demanding justice for the victim, when a civic police volunteer, riding a bike broke the guard rail that was placed to cordon the area where we were protesting. He was in an inebriate state and almost hit us with his speeding bike. The traffic sergeant lit him go,” Sumana Roy a protestor told the media.

The protestors were students of the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata who had hit the streets around 11 pm on Thursday. The protest was scheduled to continue till 4 am on Friday. Following the incident, the students blocked the Sinthee crossing for nearly five hours shouting slogans against the police.

The prime accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, was also a civic police volunteer. The Kolkata police, who had interrogated him earlier, found that Roy was drunk and had also been to the red-light area riding a bike which had a sticker with KP (Kolkata Police) written on it.

“How come these civic volunteers have become so powerful that police are protecting them and they are riding bikes with KP written on them in inebriate state. The police are losing their respect because of these volunteers,” said Sudeshna Karmakar, another protestor.

The incident took a political turn with the BJP alleging that civic police volunteers are close to the ruling Trinamool Congress and their names are suggested by local leaders.

“The names of civic volunteers are suggested by local TMC leaders. They are used to extort money. They all have close ties with TMC leaders and hence even police try to shield them,” Sajal Ghosh, BJP leader told media persons.

“If a driver is involved in a hit-and-run case, we don’t blame all drivers. When a doctor was arrested for allegedly raping two patients in a neighbouring state, did we blame the entire fraternity? There may be one or two bad elements. Roy has been arrested. Even the civic police volunteer who was involved in Saturday’s incident has also been held. The government has taken swift actions whenever any complaint came,” Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC state spokesperson, told the media.

Meanwhile, protests over the RG Kar rape and murder case and demands of justice for the victim grew louder. A joint platform of doctors held a rally and reached the CBI’s office in Salt Lake. The federal agency has been probing into the case since August 13. Till date, Roy is the only person arrested in the case.

Rallies were also held in Kolkata. Junior doctors have called a rally on Monday, which would march to Lalbazar, demanding the resignation of Kolkata Police commissioner. On September 4, doctors of private hospitals are likely to form a 15-km-long human chain on EM Bypass.