Bengal turned into stack pile of explosives, Suvendu Adhikari writes to Amit Shah
- Giving instances of recent violence in West Bengal districts, including one on Tuesday, Adhikari said that crude bomb production had spread across the state like "a successful cottage industry".
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's leader of Opposition, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the ‘alarming situation’ in the Mamata Banerjee-run state due to the recent incidents of violence.
“I would like to draw your attention towards the alarming situation in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the state has turned into a stack pile of explosives,” Banerjee’s close aide-turned-rival wrote to Shah.
Speaking about the death of a man in Murshidabad earlier in the day, Adhikari said, “The deceased person Sirajul was a well known TMC worker and resident of Domkal Municipality in Murshidabad district. While he died, three others sustained grave injuries when some crude bombs which they were making went off.”
“This kind of news often surfaces from Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts, all bordering Bangladesh,” he added.
Giving further instances of violence in West Bengal districts, Adhikari said it had become “a regular affair” and alleged that crude bomb production had spread across the state like it is "a successful cottage industry".
The letter was written the same day when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded independent judicial probes into the alleged presence of a terrorist at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting as well as into the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.
Bengal minister and TMC leader Sashi Panja displayed a photo purportedly showing Talib Hussain, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Sunday, with BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah. He said this exposed the BJP’s connections with terrorists. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.
The BJP had earlier denied Hussain’s links with the party saying falsely implicating it was a new modus-operandi for Pakistan-based terror outfits.
-
'Had I requested...': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra chief minister post
Devendra Fadnavis - the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister - said Tuesday he 'could have become chief minister had I requested' and that making Eknath Shinde - the Shiv Sena MLA behind the revolt that ousted Uddhav Thackeray - chief minister 'was my proposal'. Fadnavis was widely expected to return as chief minister last week, after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down hours before having to face a floor test that he was almost certain to lose.
-
Efforts on to restrict directors of cooperative banks to two terms
Satish Marathe, director, Reserve Bank of India, said that the government is trying to ensure smooth succession in management by restricting the role of members of the board of directors to two terms. Marathe was speaking at the event 'Banking Gappa (Let's talk banking)' hosted by city-based Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Boat Club on Sunday. The directors of 35 cooperative banks participated in the event.
-
Karnataka: Regularisation of pourakarmikas' jobs underway, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the regularisation of Pourakarmikas has begun in the state. The Pourakarmikas, who were protesting since July 1 with a demand to regularise their services, called off their protest on Monday. Welcoming the government's decision, the Pourakarmikas have resumed their duty. On July 2, Bommai had assured these workers that the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment.
-
HC junks woman’s plea for marriage annulment to ‘rapist’ husband
Mumbai The Bombay high court has dismissed an appeal filed by a 34-year-old Byculla resident for annulment of her marriage, claiming that her husband had ravished her when she was in Class X and thereafter, continued to harass and sexually exploit her, eventually forcibly married her after giving her some 'prasad' laced with sedatives. She claimed he also sexually exploited her by threatening to make her obscene pictures public and by hurting her family members.
-
Madhya Pradesh rest house care taker suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP
A caretaker of the government rest house of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has been suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki from a room, officials said on Tuesday. District collector Deepak Arya said the rest house care-taker, Harinarayan Kori has been suspended with immediate effect. The action came after a video of Valmiki went viral on social media. Valmiki alleged that the male staffer touched her innerwear.
