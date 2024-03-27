 Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95; PM Modi reacts | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95; PM Modi reacts

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 06:57 AM IST

Swami Smaranananda Maharaj became the 16th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in 2017.

Kolkata: Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, died in Kolkata on Monday evening. He was 95 and suffering from age-related ailments, the mission said in a statement. Swami Smaranananda Maharaj became the 16th president of the order in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj. (PTI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj. (PTI file)

He will be cremated at Belur Math on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He was admitted at a south Kolkata hospital run by the Mission. On March 5, while on his second visit to Bengal this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the hospital to inquire about his health.

After his demise, the prime minister offered his condolence in a message on X.

“Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago, in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolence.

She wrote, “Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the revered president of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda also expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying that he was extremely saddened by the passing away of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Kolkata / Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95; PM Modi reacts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On