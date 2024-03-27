Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95; PM Modi reacts

Kolkata: Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, died in Kolkata on Monday evening. He was 95 and suffering from age-related ailments, the mission said in a statement. Swami Smaranananda Maharaj became the 16th president of the order in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda Maharaj. (PTI file)

He will be cremated at Belur Math on Tuesday.

He was admitted at a south Kolkata hospital run by the Mission. On March 5, while on his second visit to Bengal this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the hospital to inquire about his health.

After his demise, the prime minister offered his condolence in a message on X.

“Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago, in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolence.

She wrote, “Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the revered president of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda also expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying that he was extremely saddened by the passing away of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj.