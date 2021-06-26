Three more arrested in fake jab racket case as BJP seeks central probe

Three more people have been arrested in the fake jab racket case in Kolkata as police were expected to press attempt to murder charges against the alleged mastermind of the scam, officials said.

On Wednesday Kolkata Police busted the racket allegedly run by Debanjan Deb, 28, who was masquerading as a bureaucrat. Investigation so far has found that over 800 people have received the fake jabs. The number could rise, police said. In one of the fake vaccination camps in south Kolkata, people were administered Amikacin, an antibiotic.

“Das cheated at least two private firms and a contractor of nearly ₹1 crore while impersonating a senior IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer. We have arrested three persons. While two were signatory to the fake current bank accounts opened by Deb in a private bank to cheat people, the third was an employee in his office who took part in the fake jab camps,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The Kolkata Police have formed a Special Investigation Team headed by a deputy commissioner of the detective department to probe if there was any larger conspiracy.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan seeking a central agency probe into the racket.

The BJP has said Deb has been seen with ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including ministers in multiple pictures. It has suggested that he is linked to the ruling party. TMC has refuted the charges.

“It is not possible for a public figure to check the credentials of each and every person in a public programme. Anyone may come and click a picture with me,” said Firhad Hakim, who was seen with Deb in one of the pictures.

A plea has also been filed in the Calcutta high court seeking a CBI probe into the scam.