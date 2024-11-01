TMC factions clash in North 24 Parganas ahead of WB bypolls; MLA injured

Multiple clashes broke out between various factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday night when Kali Puja celebrations were underway in the state, leaving a few persons, including a TMC legislator, injured. Representational image. (AP File Photo)

Usha Rani Mondal, TMC legislator from Minakhan in North 24 Parganas, sustained injuries when she was allegedly heckled by supporters of the Abdul Khalek Mollah, vice president of the panchayat samiti in Haroa.

In another incident, the vehicle of Sukumar Mahata, TMC MLA from Sandeshkhali, was allegedly attacked by supporters of Sheikh Shahjahan, a former TMC strongman who was arrested by the CBI earlier this year in connection with an attack on ED officials and allegations over land grabbing and sexual assault.

“I had gone to attend a Kali Puja in Haroa with some party workers on Thursday evening. While returning home, around 100–150 supporters of Abdul Khalek Mollah attacked us. I was dragged out of the vehicle and beaten up. At least 25–30 rounds of bullets were also fired,” Mondal told the media.

Mritunjay Mondal, the TMC MLA’s husband, said that at least 10–12 of his wife’s supporters were injured, some of whom had to be shifted to Kolkata.

“He was suspended from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for anti-party activities and extorting money from villagers. When I and Mallika Mondal, head of the Sonapukur-Sankarpur panchayat in Haroa, went to a puja pandal on invitation, The TMC MLA’s supporters attacked us. I am sure that the party will do a proper investigation to find out who is engaging in anti-party activities. There should be strict actions against him,” said Mollah.

A few hours later, the MLA’s supporters allegedly attacked the house of Mallika Mondal. Allegations surfaced that at least 40 rounds of bullets were fired aiming the panchayat leader’s house.

“We had just returned after attending a Kali puja when Mrityunjay Mondal’s supporters armed with rods and bamboo sticks attacked us. At least 40 rounds of bullets were fired. A few motorcycles were damaged. Bricks were hurled at my house,” Mallika Mondal told reporters.

Leaders of both the factions accused each other of extortion and trying to dominate the area ahead of the bye-elections in Haroa on November 13.

“We have started an investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Places such as Haroa, Sandeshkhali and Minakhan in North 24 Parganas are part of the Sunderban delta and are dotted with large tracts of fish farms, which involves huge money.

“Mollah and Mallika Mondal are terrorising the people to prove their dominance. They are extorting money from local people. They demand huge amounts of cut money whenever a land is sold or some development work is undertaken,” Mrityunjay Mondal told the media.

In February this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, massive protests erupted in Sandeshkhali. Village women had hit the streets alleging that Shahjahan and his men had forcibly grabbed large plots of agricultural land to turn them into fish farms.

Meanwhile, at Nazat in Sandeshkhali, Mahata’s vehicle allegedly came under attack when he was returning home after attending a Kali Puja event.

“We were returning after inaugurating a puja pandal when some goons attacked us. Some of our supporters who were on motorcycles were beaten up. A few were injured and one had to be hospitalised,” Mahata told reporters.

Police said that investigation was going on and two people have been arrested.