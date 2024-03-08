Union minister approves 800 crore project to transform Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday approved a project worth more than ₹800 crore to transform Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, according to an official statement. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File photo)

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has approved one of the ambitious projects, the re-construction of berth number 8 and mechanisation of berth numbers 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock of KDS, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, it added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| PM opens 17km RRTS stretch to Modinagar (north) virtually from Kolkata

The statement said the approved project will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The estimated project cost stands at ₹809.18 crore, underscoring the magnitude of this endeavour, it added.

According to the statement, this project is poised to bring a paradigm shift in the operational landscape of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. Key benefits include the establishment of an effective, efficient, and environmentally sustainable integrated cargo handling system, which will significantly bolster the port's operational efficiency.