Visva Bharati asst professor arrested for alleged casteist slur against student
KOLKATA: An assistant professor of Visva Bharati University (VBU) in West Bengal’s Santiniketan was arrested by the district police from Kolkata on Sunday on charges of leveling casteist slur against a student, police said
“The assistant professor was arrested on Sunday from Kolkata after an arrest warrant was issued by the court. He was produced before a court in Birbhum on Monday. The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days,” said an officer of Santiniketan police station.
According to the FIR, Sumit Basu, an assistant professor of Manipuri dance, had made some casteist remarks against Somnath Sow, a student of economics department while the latter was having tea at a local stall on September 17.
Basu on Monday refused to speak with the media.
Earlier in August 2021, Somnath Sow along with two other students, was expelled for three years by the VBU authorities for taking part in a campus protest. Later the Calcutta high court set aside the rustication order against three VBU postgraduate students.
Bose approached the district court for anticipatory bail. When the district court refused to grant him anticipatory bail, he approached the high court. Recently he withdrew his plea, after which he was arrested.
-
Tooth removed from six-year-old’s lung
Mumbai A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery. The minor from Boisar had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. Later, after he developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung. His parents expressed relief after the procedure.
-
3 BJP teams to travel across K'taka to prepare for 2023 assembly polls
BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."
-
No reason to worry till a new variant is detected: Delhi health minister
With India reporting its first XE variant case of Covid-19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected. For the past few days, the daily tally has been above the 100-mark, stoking fears of a worsening pandemic situation. The XE variant in India has been detected in Gujarat's Vadodara. The patient had a travel history to Mumbai.
-
Private schools in Punjab closed to protest Gurdaspur school MD’s arrest
Private schools in Bathinda and other districts of Punjab remained closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur-based school and another person in a case of alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old student on March 31. Most private school authorities had alerted parents on Sunday itself that the next day would also be an off in view of the protest.
-
10 students injured in accident at Pune’s Uruli Kanchan
At least ten school kids were injured after the autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a pickup truck near Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning. According to the police officials, the accident took place around 7.30 am and the students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya are all aged between seven to twelve years. The driver and some students who received serious injuries have been taken to a private hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics