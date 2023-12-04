close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata News / WB: Engine of Radhikapur Express derails after hitting a truck; no casualties

WB: Engine of Radhikapur Express derails after hitting a truck; no casualties

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Even though the engine caught fire because of the impact, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties, railway officials said

The engine of the 13145 Radhikapur Express derailed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in the early hours of Monday after hitting a truck laden with sand.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Even though the engine caught fire because of the impact, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties, railway officials said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The incident took place around 1.25 am when a lorry rammed into a level crossing gate between Dhulianganga and Ballalpur in Murshidabad and came in front of the train. Four wheels of the engine got derailed and the engine caught fire. The engine was immediately detached from the train,” said a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control within an hour.

The train had left Kolkata on Sunday evening and was heading towards Radhikapur in Uttar Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

“No one was injured. A special train was arranged to transport the stranded passengers to Radhikapur,” the spokesperson said.

A few trains had to be cancelled, diverted and terminated shortly due to the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out