SC dismisses Adhikari's plea against Calcutta HC order rejecting to intervene in West Bengal panchayat polls

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 06, 2023 02:43 PM IST

"Interdicting an election is a serious matter and we cannot do that. We will not interfere. Sorry, Dismissed," the bench said.

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court declining to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat poll process.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala asked how can it stop elections midway when it is already scheduled.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala asked how can it stop elections midway when it is already scheduled.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia appeared for BJP MLA Adhikari who is the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The Calcutta High Court on March 28 had refused to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat election process at this stage while holding that there is the substance in petitioner Adhikari's contention over the seat reservation criteria used for the polls.

The high court had held that any interference at this stage in connection with the PIL filed by Adhikari may lead to the postponement of the panchayat elections in the state. The court left it to the State Election Commission to take a call on the points raised by the BJP MLA over such reservation of seats.

Thursday, April 06, 2023
