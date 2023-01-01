Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal BJP MLA threatens police over ‘inaction’ on TMC workers: ‘If you don’t mend your ways…’

Bengal BJP MLA threatens police over ‘inaction’ on TMC workers: ‘If you don’t mend your ways…’

kolkata news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 03:52 PM IST

The MLA’s controversial statement reportedly followed his allegation that police had not taken “proper” action in a case related to the “beating up” of a BJP activist by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in the area.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Swapan Majumdar.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Swapan Majumdar.
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

In West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Swapan Majumdar landed himself in a controversy on Saturday for allegedly threatening to set a police station under his constituency on fire, if its officers “do not mend their ways”. The BJP MLA said this while he was addressing a rally in the Ashoknagar area in North 24 Parganas district, news agency PTI reported.

The MLA’s controversial statement reportedly followed his allegation that police had not taken “proper” action in a case related to the “beating up” of a BJP activist by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in the area. The MLA alleged that the inspector in Charge (IC) and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the local police station were harassing BJP workers while allowing TMC activists to carry out “illegal” activities.

Also Read | Arijit Singh's concert in Kolkata cancelled, BJP says the reason is...

"The IC and OC of Ashoknagar police station listen carefully. Stop indulging in TMC mayhem in your area, and stop arresting BJP activists and common men if they dare to protest the misdeeds of the ruling party. One of our activists had been badly beaten up by TMC members in the area. But you are yet to arrest the offender. We will not tolerate this forever. If you don't mend your ways we will be forced to set the police station on fire one day," PTI reported him as saying.

He further added that "if the IC/OC is seen acting as agents of TMC, beat him up”.

Also Read | Modi virtually flags off Vande Bharat Express in Bengal

A purported video of the incident has also gone viral after it was telecast on local TV channels.

Chief spokesperson of the party’s state unit, Samik Bhattacharya, said in the matter that while BJP does not endorse Majumdar’s statement, the MLA’s words were uttered out of “helplessness as the police remained mere spectators when BJP supporters were being attacked by TMC and even persecuted BJP activists”.

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, "the BJP MLA spoke in a language which is so typical of the saffron party leaders”. "BJP believes in loot, arson, vandalisation. Their leaders speak in the language of thugs. We are not surprised but people have rejected them. BJP will have a crushing defeat in the coming panchayat polls," he said, as per PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
west bengal bharatiya janata party trinamool congress× + 1 more
west bengal bharatiya janata party trinamool congress×

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out