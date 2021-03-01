IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today

The vaccine will be given free at government hospitals while private hospitals will charge 250 towards price of the vaccine and services, state government officials said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST

West Bengal initiated the process of vaccination against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 12pm on Monday when the Co-Win 2.0 app went live in the state.

People aged 60 or above and those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the first phase once they log on and register themselves using their Aadhaar number and other details. People with comorbidities must get clearance from doctors before being administered the vaccine.

The vaccine will be given free at government hospitals while private hospitals will charge 250 towards price of the vaccine and services, state government officials said.

In Kolkata, 15 government and 10 private hospitals have been selected for the programme. More than a hundred hospitals have been selected in the remaining districts in the first phase. The number will be gradually increased.

Also Read| Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win

The app will give citizens the option to select vaccination centres close to their location.

AMRI Hospitals, one of the hospital chains selected for the service, said in a statement that private hospitals in Kolkata are not likely to start vaccination on Monday since most of them did not opt for spot registration. Those wanting to get vaccinated at private hospitals in Kolkata will have to register online on Monday and get vaccinated March 2 onwards. People who register before 3pm will get vaccinated the next day.

The government hospitals in Kolkata where the vaccination will take place are: IGPMER and SSKM Hospital, NRS Hospital, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, Vidyasagar Hospital, Garden Reach Hospital, ESI Hospital, ID Hospital, Lady Dufferin Victoria Hospital, Dr BC Roy Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine.

The 10 private hospitals selected in Kolkata are: AMRI Hospitals (Dhakuria and Mukundapur), Apollo Gleangles, Belle Vue, Medica Hospital, Peerles Hospital, Ruby Hospital, EEDF, GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute, Sree Aurobindo Seva Kendra and Woodlands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The vaccine will be given free at government hospitals while private hospitals will charge 250 towards price of the vaccine and services, state government officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
File photo: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
kolkata news

Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards

By Anirban Guha Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
kolkata news

CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

WB activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during campaigns

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Activist Subhas Dutta said that letters were sent to 13 political parties in the state on February 22 about the urgent need to follow such norms, including the ones on sound pollution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes) forest in Sunderbans river delta. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, one of the largest such forests in the world and it is an Unesco World Heritage Site.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes) forest in Sunderbans river delta. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, one of the largest such forests in the world and it is an Unesco World Heritage Site.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

NHRC asks WB chief secretary to ensure human rights in Sundarbans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The NHRC has been passing a series of directions adjudicating the petition and rejoinder filed by the Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image grab from the video tweeted Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell head.(Twitter)
Image grab from the video tweeted Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell head.(Twitter)
kolkata news

BJP’s ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ vehicles attacked after ECI declares poll schedule

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The BJP lodged a complaint in the Phoolbagan police station. Senior BJP leaders of the state rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The schedule was announced in the backdrop assertions by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the political battle between her TMC and the BJP was a personal battle as well.(HT_PRINT)
The schedule was announced in the backdrop assertions by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the political battle between her TMC and the BJP was a personal battle as well.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC tries to hold fort as BJP aims to gain ground

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:47 AM IST
On Friday, the Election Commission announced dates for the assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP is determined to win power. Polls in the state will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

TMC cries foul on Bengal poll announcement, others are 'happy and prepared'

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
  • The TMC asked the EC why the polls could not be held in fewer phases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind conducting Bengal polls in 8 phases

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • She alleged that the poll panel scheduled the election dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • The CBI earlier questioned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Three exotic birds stolen from Kolkata zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants had used a bird-catcher made of a stick and cloth to catch the birds. They then used a 15-foot-tall ladder kept in the zoo to climb the boundary wall and flee
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
kolkata news

Yogi Adityanath to visit Malda next week to boost BJP’s Bengal prospects

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Besides rallies, the chief minister’s itinerary could include religious stopovers at important places of worship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
kolkata news

CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac