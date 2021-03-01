West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today
West Bengal initiated the process of vaccination against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 12pm on Monday when the Co-Win 2.0 app went live in the state.
People aged 60 or above and those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the first phase once they log on and register themselves using their Aadhaar number and other details. People with comorbidities must get clearance from doctors before being administered the vaccine.
The vaccine will be given free at government hospitals while private hospitals will charge ₹250 towards price of the vaccine and services, state government officials said.
In Kolkata, 15 government and 10 private hospitals have been selected for the programme. More than a hundred hospitals have been selected in the remaining districts in the first phase. The number will be gradually increased.
The app will give citizens the option to select vaccination centres close to their location.
AMRI Hospitals, one of the hospital chains selected for the service, said in a statement that private hospitals in Kolkata are not likely to start vaccination on Monday since most of them did not opt for spot registration. Those wanting to get vaccinated at private hospitals in Kolkata will have to register online on Monday and get vaccinated March 2 onwards. People who register before 3pm will get vaccinated the next day.
The government hospitals in Kolkata where the vaccination will take place are: IGPMER and SSKM Hospital, NRS Hospital, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, Vidyasagar Hospital, Garden Reach Hospital, ESI Hospital, ID Hospital, Lady Dufferin Victoria Hospital, Dr BC Roy Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine.
The 10 private hospitals selected in Kolkata are: AMRI Hospitals (Dhakuria and Mukundapur), Apollo Gleangles, Belle Vue, Medica Hospital, Peerles Hospital, Ruby Hospital, EEDF, GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute, Sree Aurobindo Seva Kendra and Woodlands.
