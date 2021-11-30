Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till December 15
West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till December 15

The movement of people and vehicles continues to be prohibited in West Bengal between 11pm and 5am, except in emergency situations. 
Published on Nov 30, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the exisiting norms necessitated to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state till December 15.

Among others, the government continues to prohibit all outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles between 11pm and 5am, except for health services, law & order and essential commodities.

