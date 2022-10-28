West Bengal: Five, including two children, killed in car-truck collision

In a tragic incident, five persons, including two children, were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck at Nadia in West Bengal on Friday morning.

Police said both the boys were brothers, one was 7-years-old while the other one was 11-years-old. While their father was driving the vehicle, their grandmother and a relative were also in the vehicle. All five died on the spot.

“They were coming from Raiganj at Uttar Dinajpur in north Bengal and were going to a relative’s house at Bethuadahari in Nadia district. The accident took place around 7am. The victims were rushed to the local hospital at Bethuadahari where they were declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The accident happened when the SUV, travelling south, had to change a lane as the road had come to an end. It collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The accident took place on NH 12.

The SUV was badly damaged and both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch after breaking the guard-wall. Local residents rushed the injured persons to the local hospital, but the doctors declared them dead. The driver and helper of the truck were absconding.

Four of the five deceased have been identified.

“We are yet to ascertain the identity of the fifth man. But it seems that he was a relative,” said an officer.