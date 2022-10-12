Chandigarh: 5-yr-old killed, mother loses leg in scooter-truck collision

A five-year-old girl died and her mother lost a leg after a truck hit their scooter at the Airport light point near Hallomajra, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Deepak, 30, a Home Guard volunteer with Chandigarh Police, along with his wife Jyoti Rani, 30, and daughter Vani, 5, was travelling from Daria village to their residence at GBP Superia Colony, Dera Bassi, on a scooter on Sunday.

While Jyoti was riding the scooter, he and Vani were riding pillion. On the way, while they were waiting for the green signal at the Airport light point near Hallomajra, a truck bearing a Maharashtra number hit their scooter from behind.

As they fell on the road, the truck ran over Vani and Jyoti. The truck driver stopped and walked towards them, but drove off with the vehicle on noticing the swelling crowd.

A police control room (PCR) vehicle rushed the injured to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But Vani succumbed to her injuries and doctors had to amputate Jyoti’s leg.

The driver was booked under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station on Monday. Later, based on the registration number of the truck, police arrested the driver, who was identified as Rajesh, 40, hailing from Haryana.