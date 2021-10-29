West Bengal schools to reopen from November 16 with staggered timing

Schools in West Bengal would reopen from November 16 with staggered timings for classes IX to XII, officials of the state education department said.

“According to an order issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, while students of classes IX and XI would have to report at 9:30 am and their classes would be held from 10 am to 3:30 pm, students of classes X and XII would have to report at 10:30 am and their classes would be held between 11 am and 4:30 pm,” said an official.

The order also stated that hostels may also begin operation while strictly maintaining safety and Covid-19 protocols. As local trains are not running, school heads have been directed to issue suitable passes so that students and teachers and staff may avail of special trains.

In West Bengal, schools were shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic. They reopened in mid-February with classes IX to XII but had to be shut again due to the assembly elections and the second wave of Covid-19 that hit thereafter.

The order came four days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee directed officials to prepare for the reopening of schools and colleges from November 16. Banerjee earlier said they will reopen after the Durga Puja vacation but did not announce a date.

“In another order, it has been stated that schools were shut for several months and steps must be taken for cleaning them and making them functional by October 31 on priority. All teaching and non-teaching staff have been allowed to attend the campus from November 1,” said the official.

The West Bengal education department is also likely to announce the schedule for the class X and XII board exams for 2022 on Monday. Earlier this year, the board exams for 2021 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.