e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

KU prof held for taking bribe from Mphil student

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:57 IST
HT COrrespondent
HT COrrespondent
Hindustantimes
         

Karnal Chairperson of Hindi department of Kurukshetra University was arrested by the vigilance bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from her student.

As per the information, an MPhil student filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau alleging that Prof Pushpa Rani was demanding Rs 40,000 to finalise her research topic. Acting on her complaint the vigilance team, along with the duty magistrate and Kurukshetra tehsildar Raj Baksh reached the university and arrested the professor red-handed and recovered Rs 20,000 from her.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kurukshetra University spokesperson Ashok Sharma said, “Following the reports of her arrest, the university has suspended the professor and ordered and internal inquiry.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:57 IST

trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad PawarChinmayanandArvind Kejriwal
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss