KU prof held for taking bribe from Mphil student

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:57 IST

Karnal Chairperson of Hindi department of Kurukshetra University was arrested by the vigilance bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from her student.

As per the information, an MPhil student filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau alleging that Prof Pushpa Rani was demanding Rs 40,000 to finalise her research topic. Acting on her complaint the vigilance team, along with the duty magistrate and Kurukshetra tehsildar Raj Baksh reached the university and arrested the professor red-handed and recovered Rs 20,000 from her.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kurukshetra University spokesperson Ashok Sharma said, “Following the reports of her arrest, the university has suspended the professor and ordered and internal inquiry.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:57 IST