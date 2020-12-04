e-paper
Home / Cities / Kullu man held for murder after wife succumbs to injuries

Kullu man held for murder after wife succumbs to injuries

The arrest was made based on the complaint given by the deceased woman’s father, police said.

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Kullu police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife in the district’s Sainj area on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Khem Raj while his deceased wife is Khemdasi.

In his police complaint, the deceased’s father, Jeevan Das, said Khemdasi was married to the accused for 13 years and the couple bore three children. However, Khem Raj used to beat his wife frequently, Das alleged.

On Thursday, Das received a phone call from the accused saying that his daughter had got injured after tripping in the garden on Wednesday night. She was rushed to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, where she succumbed to her injuries.

When Das reached the hospital, he saw a deep wound on his daughter’s head besides visible injury marks on her arms, waist and legs. Suspecting that Khem Raj had physically hurt his daughter, Das filed a murder case against the accused.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the accused was arrested based on Das’s complaint and that investigation in the case was on.

