KZF MODULE:Accused were tasked to store weapons smuggled from Pak

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:13 IST

The nine accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module were tasked with storing arms and ammunition smuggled from Pakistan, reveals a police probe.

On September 22, Punjab Police busted the terror module with the arrest of four of its members and recovery of a consignment of weapons, including five AK-47 rifles and hand grenades, reportedly flown from Pakistan through drones.

“As per our investigation, the accused had been given the task to store weapons for use in future. The accused were not trained for using weapons. The accused were yet to get instructions from their Pakistan-based handlers on whom to supply the arms,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

He said: “Our investigation is almost completed and now the case will be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).”

Police arrested Balwant Singh, alias Baba, alias Nihang (45) of Tarn Taran’s Mohanpura village, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Randhawa (20) of Amritsar’s Naag Kalan village, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh, both of Tanda in Hoshiarpur, from Chola Sahib village in Tarn Taran district.

In their preliminary probe, police found that Maan Singh, 40, had recruited Akashdeep at the behest of his Germany-based handler Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga, when both were lodged in the Amritsar jail.

Maan Singh, who is already facing a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act, was brought from jail on production warrant. Later, police arrested Bagga’s brother Gurdev Singh. Similarly, three more accused—Sajanpreet Singh, Shubdeep Singh and Romandeep Singh—were also arrested in the case.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had said the module is run by Pakistan-based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta, and his associate Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga, alias Doctor to revive terrorism in Punjab.

Police had said drones were used for smuggling the weapons from across the border. Police also recovered two drones that failed to fly back to Pakistan after dropping weapons.

The Union home ministry handed over the case to the NIA on October 5. All the nine accused, who had been on police remand, were presented before a local court on Wednesday by counter intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police and were sent to judicial custody.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-CI), Amritsar, Balbir Singh, said: “As we had completed our investigation, we didn’t seek further remand of the accused. Now, the NIA will take the remand of the accused by presenting them before the NIA court, Mohali, on Friday.”

PISTOL RECOVERED

Police have also recovered a pistol which was hidden by one of the accused Nihang at his home in Mohanpura village. The pistol was recovered on Tuesday, said a counter-intelligence official.

