L-G approves compensation for cops injured in clash with lawyers

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:54 IST

New Delhi

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tiz Hazari Court premises earlier this month.

According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each while 13 with “simple injuries” will get a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.

On November 2, a parking dispute had snowballed into a clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari. The violence left at least 20 policemen injured, lawyer groups said 40 of their colleagues were also hurt.

Following this, the Delhi high court had taken up the matter and ordered the transfer of two senior police officers and the suspension of two other officers. The court had also granted compensation to the lawyers injured in the clash.

A retired justice is conducting an inquiry over the clashes that followed the parking dispute. The retired judge is being assisted in the inquiry by director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the chief vigilance commissioner.