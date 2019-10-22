L-G asks DDA to prepare ‘unified vision’ for Dwarka’s development

cities

With traffic congestion and availability of potable water becoming a cause of concern in Dwarka, Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to set up a committee to prepare a strategic plan or a “unified vision” for the sub-city’s sustainable development.

The L-G pointed out that while the DDA has developed the sub-city, large parts of the residential areas are still not utilised. “The DDA has developed over 90% of the land earmarked for residential usage, however, almost 50% of the land earmarked for commercial and Public Semi-Public (PSP) purpose is yet to be developed…while people have moved to the sub-city, the amenities are yet to take shape,” the L-G office said.

Stressing on the need for a comprehensive plan, the L-G has directed the DDA to prepare the “unified vision” plan based on all the ongoing and proposed projects by all government agencies.

“Proper redevelopment plans for TOD corridor development, drain rejuvenation and development of vacant land, linking streets, vibrant open spaces/market places/public spaces, comprehensive street redesign – should be prepared to promote safety and walkability. Urban design strategy to link blue-green network to improve connectivity need to be chalked out,” he said.

He added, “A small interdisciplinary sub-group in DDA, including experts from National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) or other similar agencies to make a strategic plan dovetailing all projects, optimising available land and building on latest policy framework to develop complete ecosystem for the sub-city.”

The L-G said Dwarka, which is the largest sub-city in Asia, has been developed on the principles of Mixed Land use. “Though development of Dwarka started in late 80’s however it has reached tipping point recently with opening of new access routes, development of metro connectivity and availability of potable water,” he said.

