L-G chairs University of Kashmir council meet

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:14 IST

L-G Girish Chandra Murmu, chancellor of the University of Kashmir, chaired a meeting of the university council, through video conferencing, on Friday.

He sought a detailed report on activities and initiatives taken up by the university and advised the authorities to adopt a futuristic approach for upgrade of infrastructural, and academic and research programmes on varied subjects. It was informed that Rs 50 crore has been approved under the RUSA for research and innovative hub.

He complimented the University authorities for achieving high position under the NIRF ranking and securing the 53rd rank among universities, besides being the topmost university in J&K.