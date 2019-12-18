e-paper
L-G reviews special area development plan

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal held a meeting on Wednesday to review the Special Area redevelopment plan in view of the massive fire at north Delhi’s Anaj Mandi that claimed 43 lives this month.

“Proper circulation plan, amalgamation of plots, incentivised redevelopment & vertical growth are required to ensure access to emergency services & basic amenities in the area,” tweeted LG office.

The plan, a senior official said, has not been approved. The redevelopment plan was at the centre of a blame game between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government.

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hit out at the AAP government for allegedly sitting over the plan, which was sent to the Delhi government for notification in April 2017.

In a detailed response, urban development minister Satyendar Jain had said he got the file in August this year and was sent to the LG’s office for approval.

