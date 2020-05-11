e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Labourer booked for molesting minor daughters of neighbour in Ludhiana

Labourer booked for molesting minor daughters of neighbour in Ludhiana

Victims told their mother that the accused had been touching them inappropriately for last few days

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The incident took place in the labour quarters of Jeevan Nagar in Ludhiana.
The incident took place in the labour quarters of Jeevan Nagar in Ludhiana.(HT Photo)
         

A 22-year-old labourer has been booked for molesting two minor daughters, aged seven and five, of his neighbour in the labour quarters of Jeevan Nagar, police said on Monday.

The victims’ mother told police that she had gone to a nearby shop to buy grocery on Sunday evening while her daughters were studying in the house. When she came back, she saw the accused fleeing from her room and her daughters were crying, the complainant said, adding that on being coaxed, her elder daughter told her that the accused touched her and her sister inappropriately. She also told her mother that the accused had been doing the same for the past many days.

Focal Point station house officer inspector Mohammad Jamil said a case has been registered under Sections 354-A (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab the accused.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In