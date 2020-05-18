e-paper
Labourer dies in hit-and-run case in Ludhiana

The incident took place when the victim, Raghav Mishra, 28, of Giaspura here was returning home from work.

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
LUDHIANA A labourer died in a hit-and-run case after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle from the rear on Dhandhari Bridge here on Sunday evening.

The incident took place when the victim, Raghav Mishra, 28, of Giaspura here was returning home from work. Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against unidentified person on Monday on the complaint of Pawan Mishra, father of the victim. Pawan said his son, who worked in a factory in Focal Point, had suffered head injury when he hit the divider after falling from the bike.

We rushed him to a hospital, where he died during the treatment, Pawan added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 279, 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused. The police have been scanning CCTVs to identify the accused, ASI Kulwinder said.

