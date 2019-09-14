Lamaj in Satara is rainiest with 10,000 mm rainfall this monsoon

cities

PUNE: Lamaj, a small hill station in Satara district situated in the backwaters of Koyana dam, has crossed 10,000 mm rainfall mark this monsoon season and emerged as the ‘rainiest place’ in the country.

As of September 13, Lamaj received cumulative rainfall of 10,117 mm this season, data released by the District Agricultural Department, Satara said. India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune confirmed the data.

Between June 1 and September 14, Lamaj recorded 10,425.9 mm rainfall, racing ahead of other wettest places in the country. In a normal rainy season (June to September), Lamaj , gets about 8,000 mm of rain. In 2018, this station recorded 7,735 mm of rainfall. Located in the hilly region of Western Ghats, Lamaj received about 2,500 mm more than what it received during the same period in 2018.

Devidas Tamhane, Deputy Collector of Satara District and in-charge of District Disaster Management Cell, said this was the first time that Lamaj crossed the 10,000 mm rainfall mark.

“Yes, stations like Lamaj ,Tahmini, Mahabaleshwar are located at windward side of the Sahyadri range and orography of this range has created a huge convergence over the region which generated a huge cloud mass especially over the ghat sections and resulted in extremely heavy rains. Hence stations like Lamaj, Tahmini, Mahabaleshwar have recorded heavy rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at the IMD, Pune.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the situation will remain more or less the same for the next 10 days. Lamaj is followed by Tamhini Ghat in Pune district with 8,912 mm rainfall during this monsoon, said IMD.

Cherrapunji in Meghalaya holds two Guinness world records for high rainfall: maximum amount of rainfall in a single year, 26,471mm (1,042.2 in) between August 1860 and July 1861 and the maximum amount of rainfall in a single month (9,300mm) in July 1861.

