Land acquisition puts brakes on Katraj-Kondhwa road

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:39 IST

PUNE:The Katraj-Kondhwa road project is yet to start despite the much-hyped foundation stone laying ceremony was held on November 2 last year in the presence of none other than Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Reason: the Pune Municipal Corporation is unable to acquire land for the project.

Yogesh Tilekar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Hadapsar constituency, has blamed the civic administration for the delay and said that despite his regular follow-ups, PMC is not speeding up the land acquisition process.

PMC general body had approved the plan and released the work, but land acquisition has put the brakes on the plan. At least 42 people have died on the road in the past one year, according to traffic police.

Sunil Kadam, PMC civic engineer said, “We have completed 75% of land acquisition process, but facing issues in areas like Gokulnagar, Sundarban housing society and Khadi Machine chowk. We will be able to resolev it soon.”

According to Kadam, the civic body is ready to give floor space index (FSI), but land owners are demanding cash returns. Around 100 houses and 45 commercial shops will be affected by the project.

Meanwhile, the project delay has invited criticism from commuters.

Shradha Dhoke, a daily commuter, said, “The politicians carried out the foundation stone laying ceremony with pomp and show with eye on Lok Sabha polls. After the polls, no one is bothered about the promises made. We do not know for how many more days we have to wait for the completion of the project.”

Yogesh Thorat, a resident of Padmagandha housing society, said, “Heavy traffic is diverted on the Katraj-Kondhwa road as a result of which at least 8-10 accident happen on the stretch every month. The administration should take immediate steps to widen the road. Yet, the civic body despite clearing the plan has not started it on the ground.”

A spot visit found the 3.5 km stretch riddled with potholes, making it a death trap for motorists. Heavy vehicles like trucks and dumpers cause inconvenience to cars and other small vehicles. According to residents, the stretch witness heavy traffic jams during morning and evening hours.

The 3.5 km-Katraj-Kondhwa road is to be constructed between Rajas Society chowk and Khadi Machine chowk by the municipal corporation to address traffic congestion problem in the area. The PMC has planned three grade separators and two vehicle underpasses on the stretch.

The project cost is ₹225 crore.

According to the proposed plan, vehicles from Katraj, Warje, Wadgaon and Satara, going to Solapur and Ahmednagar, will use the proposed road, and reduce traffic load on Satara road. As per the project plan, civic body requires 2.88 lakh square metre of land to construct the 3.5 km long and 84 meter wide road.

The road to ease traffic

Project length - 3.5 km

Project width 84 metre

Project cost - Rs 225 crore

Land to be acquired 2.88 lakh square metre

House to be affected 100

Commercial establishments to be affected 45

Land acquisition completed - 75%

Land acquisition remaining - 25%

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 18:39 IST