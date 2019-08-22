Land sought for setting up national police university in G Noida

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:11 IST

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida may house a national police university as the ministry of home affairs has sought 100 acres of land for this ambitious project.

Officials said the government wants to set up an institution to tackle modern-day policing challenges. The national university for policing will help in improving police personnel training, skills, research and also policy making with regard to policing in India.

The ministry of home affairs, on August 17, 2019, had written to the Greater Noida authority seeking 100 acres in Sector Tech zone area for the establishment of the national police university.

“We have not yet allotted the land owing to some issue over the price, which has to be worked out,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said.

Officials said the central government wants a 10% rebate on the land and this issue is yet to be discussed and finalised.

The Greater Noida authority had allotted 100 acres for the national police university first time on February 7, 2008. But the ministry of home affairs did not construct the necessary buildings for setting up the university as the project was scrapped back then, officials said.

As the ministry scrapped the proposal for setting up the university, the authority cancelled the allotment of 100 acres on February 2, 2017. But now, the central government once again, through a letter, sent on August 17, 2019, communicated its intention for reviving the project and setting up the national police university in Greater Noida.

“The authority will get ₹458 crore for allotting this land to the ministry of home affairs. Since the government wants to set up this institution, the authority is working on this proposal,” an official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Officials said the institution will teach personnel skills to deal with new policing challenges such as cyber crimes, and better mechanisms to maintain law and order, and hone investigation abilities.

“The university will also act as a repository of data on policing in the country. It may as well conduct research on various challenges and prepare policy suggestions,” the official said.

